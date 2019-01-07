×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Clyne explains decision to snub Cardiff for Bournemouth

Omnisport
NEWS
News
251   //    07 Jan 2019, 16:41 IST
clyne - CROPPED
Bournemouth full-back Nathaniel Clyne.

Nathaniel Clyne says manager Eddie Howe was key to his decision to join Bournemouth rather than Cardiff City.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock hit out at Clyne and parent club Liverpool this week after claiming he was led to believe the full-back would be heading to south Wales during the transfer window.

But the England international instead linked up with the Cherries on loan until the end of the season and made his debut in the 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

"[Bournemouth] have a great manager and that's what urged me to come here," said Clyne. "I have looked a lot at how Bournemouth play and it is similar to my style.

"I got the call and my agent said: 'Get packed, you're ready to go.' It was a nice five-hour drive down here.

"I have gone a whole season and a half without really playing consistent football, which is unusual for me. Knowing you are fit and you can go out there and play, but constantly not getting selected for the team is a bit disappointing.

"I would rather go out and find another club which would give me the opportunities to play games."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Clyne follows Solanke from Liverpool to Bournemouth
RELATED STORY
3 players who could follow Solanke & Clyne out of...
RELATED STORY
AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool: Match preview and team news...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 in form attackers in the Premier League this season.
RELATED STORY
Bournemouth v Liverpool: Match Preview, Predictions &...
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Solanke leaves Liverpool for Bournemouth
RELATED STORY
English Premier League Predictions and Odds: Gameweek 21
RELATED STORY
Pogba on the bench as Clyne starts for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Spurs want Alderweireld...
RELATED STORY
Solanke's Liverpool exit the right call, claims Klopp
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us