Confederations Cup Social Diary: Record man Sanchez shines as rivals fail to bury hatchet

Alexis Sanchez was hailed by club and country for his record-breaking feat but could two Bundesliga foes get along in the national interest?

by Omnisport News 23 Jun 2017, 03:27 IST

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez

A pair of 1-1 draws on day six at the Confederations Cup provided plenty of on-field intrigue.

Australia pegged back Cameroon in St Petersburg, a penalty from captain Mark Milligan's earning a share of the spoils in an end-to-end Group B game of missed chances.

Later on in Kazan, Alexis Sanchez struck early to become Chile's all-time record goalscorer before Jonas Hector laid on an equaliser for Lars Stindl – both of those goals feature in our social round-up.

New Zealand jetted out of Sochi for St Petersburg on Thursday with their heads held high after a battling 2-1 defeat to Mexico. A long-haul flight back home beckons after they face Portugal at the weekend and centre-back Michael Boxall gave an insight into how the All Whites like to spend their time up in the air.

VIDEO I @Boxall2 is your host of #AllWhites TV. He goes behind the scenes on a flight with the team https://t.co/h0aSeJl5oT #ConfedCup — New Zealand Football (@NZ_Football) June 22, 2017

Tim Cahill proved all his old attacking instincts are in good order as the veteran came off the bench and gave Cameroon plenty to think about. His video editing skills might need a little more work, however.

Great team performance. Time to recover and get ready for our next game pic.twitter.com/KeSpWNN7Lg — TIM CAHILL (@Tim_Cahill) June 22, 2017

Sanchez's Arsenal future might be the source of rampant speculation but that did not stop the Gunners paying tribute to their star forward's achievement with the hashtag #FelicitacionesAlexis