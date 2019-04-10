×
Copa Libertadores Review: Guerrero heroics books Internacional's Round of 16 place

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    10 Apr 2019, 09:02 IST
PaoloGuerrero Internacional - Cropped
Paolo Guerrero celebrates with his Internacional teammates

Internacional became the first team to advance to the Copa Libertadores knock-out stages as all five home sides claimed victory to stay top of their groups on Tuesday.

A double from former Bayern Munich striker Paolo Guerrero helped the two-time Libertadores champions edge past their Group A opponents Club Deportivo Palestino 3-2 to seal their progress to the round of 16.

Patrick and Guerrero had given the Brazilian side a two-goal advantage in Porto Alegre, but the Chilean visitors fought their way back with strikes from Julian Fernandez and Lucas Passerini.

The 35-year-old Peruvian Guerrero pounced on 66 minutes to regain the advantage, as the hosts clung on with ten men in the closing stages after Guilherme Parede was shown a second yellow card.

Elsewhere, Olimpia held on to claim a 2-1 victory over Argentine outfit Godoy Cruz after Nestor Camacho struck twice to keep the Paraguayans at the summit of Group C.

Uruguayan international Cristian Rodriguez scored to keep Club Atletico Penarol top of Group D following their 1-0 win against LDU de Quito of Ecuador.

Argentina’s San Lorenzo downed FBC Melgar of Peru 2-0 in Group F with Gonzalo Rodriguez and Cristian Barrios on the scoresheet.

Bruno Guimaraes' goal extended Athletico Paranaense's Group G lead over Boca Juniors with a 1-0 victory over Deportes Tolima of Colombia.

