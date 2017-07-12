Cork secures Burnley return

Jack Cork has signed for Burnley for a third time, joining the Clarets on a four-year deal from Swansea City.

Burnley have made their third signing ahead of the new Premier League season, bringing midfielder Jack Cork back to Turf Moor from Swansea City on a four-year deal.

Cork has previously spent time at Turf Moor on loan, suffering top-flight relegation with the Clarets in 2011 before playing the following Championship season in Lancashire.

The former Chelsea and Southampton man made 30 appearances in the league for the Swans last term, but the signing of Roque Mesa from Las Palmas pushed him down the pecking order at the Liberty Stadium.

Cork, who has moved for an undisclosed fee reported to be in the region of £10million, said: "It's great to be back. I've got some great memories from the year and a half I was here and it's good to come back and see some old faces.

"It's good to come back and try and have another go here, especially in the Premier League.

"I've heard lot has changed, the whole set-up has changed and the playing staff is completely different to when I was here.

"It's a new challenge for me and one I'm excited for and I'm looking forward to meeting new people."

