×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Coutinho: I have not performed as expected at Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
186   //    15 Jun 2019, 18:00 IST
Philippe Coutinho - cropped
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho concedes he has "not performed as expected" during his time at LaLiga champions Barcelona.

The 27-year-old has failed to rekindle his Liverpool form following his €160million switch in January 2018, struggling to make an impact during his first full season at the club.

The attacking midfielder managed only five LaLiga goals in 34 appearances last season and failed to nail down a place in the starting XI, with 12 of his league outings coming from the bench.

Coutinho's underwhelming form has seen him become a target for Barca supporters who have jeered him on several occasions, while media reports have linked him with a move.

He put his club woes to one side on Saturday, though, scoring twice as Brazil opened their Copa America campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Bolivia.

Speaking after the game, Coutinho admitted that things have not going according to plan during his time in Spain.

Asked by reporters if he had a message for Barca's fans, Coutinho said: "I do not have much to say to them; I am grateful for all the support that I have always received. 

"I had a tough time on the field because I have not performed as expected, but football is like that and I'm working hard to improve."

Advertisement

Speaking about his role in Brazil's opening win of the tournament, he added: "It's a very happy day to have scored two goals, to have helped the team and come out with a victory."

Brazil's next Group A game is against Venezuela on Wednesday.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
3 reasons why Barcelona must not sell Philippe Coutinho
RELATED STORY
Why Coutinho hasn't lived up to expectations at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
4 potential destinations for Philippe Coutinho this summer
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Coutinho should stay in Barcelona
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Barcelona should sell Coutinho this summer 
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid set to sign £135 million superstar, Barcelona to sign €80 million superstar as Coutinho replacement and more: Transfer Roundup, 10 June 2019
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Philippe Coutinho must leave Barcelona this summer
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 'We have to be careful' -Coutinho names danger men ahead of Manchester United-Barcelona clash
RELATED STORY
Barcelona confirm Coutinho injury
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Manchester United should not sign Philippe Coutinho
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Copa America 2019
Tomorrow VEN PER 12:30 AM Venezuela vs Peru
Tomorrow ARG COL 03:30 AM Argentina vs Colombia
17 Jun PAR QAT 12:30 AM Paraguay vs Qatar
International Friendlies 2019
FT CAM MAL
1 - 1
 Cameroon vs Mali
FT MAU MAD
3 - 1
 Mauritania vs Madagascar
Tomorrow EGY GUI 09:30 PM Egypt vs Guinea
Tomorrow MOR ZAM 10:00 PM Morocco vs Zambia
Tomorrow SEN NIG 11:15 PM Senegal vs Nigeria
Tomorrow ALG MAL 11:30 PM Algeria vs Mali
17 Jun TUN BUR 09:30 PM Tunisia vs Burundi
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
African Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us