Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to return to Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
242   //    30 Jul 2019, 05:18 IST
CristianoRonaldo-cropped
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo said he "hopes to return to Madrid soon" after the Juventus superstar received the prestigious Marca Leyenda award.

Ronaldo was honoured in Madrid, where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was awarded the accolade "for his successful career as a professional footballer and for the standing he has attained across the world."

The 34-year-old enjoyed incredible success during his time with Madrid before joining Juve in 2018-19, becoming the Spanish club's all-time leading scorer with 450 goals in 438 appearances.

Ronaldo also won four Champions League titles and two LaLiga trophies among other honours at the Santiago Bernabeu.

After receiving the Marca Leyenda, former Manchester United forward Ronaldo told reporters at the awards ceremony: "I felt sorry when I left Real Madrid.

"I miss both [Manchester and Madrid] but because of life's circumstances I have lived more years in Madrid, my children and my girl were born here, so I miss Madrid more.

"This trophy will be in a very nice place in my museum. Madrid is special, I travel a lot but there are few cities like Madrid.

"Much of this award is derived from what I did in Madrid. It is a Spanish trophy and leaves me very honoured. Thanks to all those who have helped me to achieve it. It is a pride for me. And I hope to return to Madrid soon."

Ronaldo made a seamless transition from Madrid to Juve, helping the Italian giants to their eighth successive Serie A crown in 2018-19.

The veteran scored 28 goals in all competitions last season, 21 of those coming in the league.

Real Madrid CF Football
