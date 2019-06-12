×
Cristiano Ronaldo was my idol - Real Madrid new boy Jovic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    12 Jun 2019, 19:44 IST
Ronaldo - cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid to join Juventus after winning a third successive Champions League

Luka Jovic used to sleep in a Real Madrid shirt and says Cristiano Ronaldo was his idol.

Jovic has signed a six-year deal with Los Blancos, who paid Eintracht Frankfurt a reported €60million.

The Serbia striker becomes part of Madrid's rebuild in Zinedine Zidane's second spell at the club.

Eden Hazard, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes are also arriving after Madrid's disappointing 2018-19 campaign.

But Jovic revealed it was Ronaldo, who left Madrid for Juventus last year, who was his idol.

"Ronaldo, definitely, as a kid," Jovic said when asked who his favourite Madrid player was.

"Right now I don't pick one player out, as we're all team-mates now.

"I know last season was not the best season at Real Madrid, but hopefully next year will be better.

"The price does not bring more pressure, I've not really thought about that. I am just focusing on what I have to do on the pitch.

"I've not had a chance to talk to any Madrid players yet. I'd like to talk to Luka Modric and hopefully I will do that in the next few days."

Jovic confirmed a story told by club president Florentino Perez at his unveiling about him sleeping in a Madrid colours growing up.

"Yes it is true, the jersey was a gift from a family friend," he added. "I was a Madrid fan, like many kids."

Of fellow new signing Hazard, who will be unveiled on Thursday, Jovic added: "He is a fantastic player, one of the best in the world and it will be a pleasure to share a dressing room with him."

