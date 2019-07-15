×
David Luiz: Lampard can't run anymore, but he is still a leader

Omnisport
NEWS
News
355   //    15 Jul 2019, 15:18 IST
Lampard - cropped
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has been lauded by David Luiz

David Luiz has hailed Frank Lampard's leadership abilities as Chelsea continue their pre-season preparations under their new head coach.

Lampard got his first win as Chelsea boss on Saturday as the Blues ran out 4-0 winners over St Patrick's in Dublin to round off a short tour of Ireland.

David Luiz played alongside Lampard for three and a half seasons at Stamford Bridge between 2011 and 2014 and believes the club's record goalscorer is showing the same leadership qualities off the pitch as he did on it.

"He's leading the team like he did as a player but just in a different way now," the Brazil defender told Chelsea's official website.

"He cannot run anymore or score goals for us but he's still a leader, so it will be easy to understand him.

"It's great to have him back and not just him but all his staff as well because they have known this club for a long time, they love this club and they were waiting for this opportunity."

Lampard's task has been complicated by a transfer ban imposed on Chelsea, which is set to last until the end of next season.

But David Luiz insists Chelsea's young talent - some of whom, such as Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori excelled under Lampard at Derby County last term - are more than capable of filling a void left by a lack of incomings.

"We are a lucky team because we have so much talent," he said. "The young players are amazing, they have the quality already to play for this club, so I have to do my role as a senior player trying to help them and also doing my job.

"When you're young, you have to think about you opening the door yourself and not the door being opened for you.

"The young players have to work with this mentality. They have the talent and potential for that, so they just have to show it every single day."

Chelsea take on Kawasaki Frontale before facing Barcelona in their next two pre-season outings, with three more friendlies planned prior to a clash with Manchester United in their opening Premier League fixture in 2019-20.

