×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

De Ligt left baffled by Manchester United's weight worries claim

Omnisport
NEWS
News
527   //    22 Jul 2019, 00:26 IST
DeLigt-cropped
Former Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt was left bemused by transfer stories circulating about him before his move to Juventus, particularly one concerning Manchester United and fears about his weight.

The Netherlands international completed a move to Juventus on Thursday in a deal that could cost the Serie A champions €85.5million.

De Ligt, 19, had been one of the most in-demand young players in the world following his exceptional performances as captain of Ajax, who won the Eredivisie and reached the Champions League semi-finals last season.

He was linked with a possible move to United until a story emerged in the Daily Mirror suggesting a scout had warned the Red Devils off making a bid as De Ligt would be susceptible to gaining weight as he got older, like his father.

De Ligt says such claims left him truly baffled, even amid the persistent speculation over where he would be playing football next season.

"Every day, there was something new," he told Voetbal International. "Suddenly, even my father was too fat and that's why one of the clubs wouldn't want me. That makes you go, 'Come on, man...'"

There was another rumour De Ligt turned down Paris Saint-Germain because he wanted a higher wage than Kylian Mbappe, something he previously told Algemeen Dagblad was "insane".

"Money played no role at all in my choice for a new club," he said. "Everyone who knows me, knows that. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I will respect that, but some people were saying things like that [PSG story] very easily."

Advertisement

De Ligt is the latest high-profile player to secure a big-money transfer through the hugely successful agent Mino Raiola, who counts Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marco Verratti among his clients.

"He has a lot of experience," De Ligt said of Raiola. "I think there may be a certain negative image of him in Holland, but I certainly don't experience it that way.

"I think if you ask all of his players if Mino does a good job for them, everyone would say yes. That's the most important thing. It's not about what other people say about him, it's about what he can do for me."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Manchester United set to miss out on Matthijs de Ligt as Raiola reveals Juventus agreement, Inter still interested in Romelu Lukaku, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt Transfer news: Former Ajax boss wants de Ligt to choose Man City over United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: De Ligt To Manchester United | The Full Story
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt Transfer News: PSG become favourites to sign Ajax star
RELATED STORY
Manchester United in talks with Sporting Lisbon for £50m Midfielder, Red Devils fall further behind in race to sign Matthijs de Ligt and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 4, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Matthijs de Ligt says he does not want to join Manchester United 
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt drops major hint about his future, Red Devils submit €120m bid for Joao Felix and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona set €55m asking price for midfield maestro, United ready to hijack Matthijs de Ligt deal and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: De Ligt agrees terms with Juventus
RELATED STORY
Olsen backs De Ligt for Manchester United move
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us