Dembele worry for Barcelona ahead of Lyon showdown

10 Mar 2019

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is a doubt for Barcelona's Champions League last-16 clash against Lyon after suffering a slight hamstring strain.

Dembele was introduced as a half-time substitute during Barca's 3-1 comeback win over Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga on Saturday, a victory that preserved a seven-point advantage over Atletico Madrid at the summit for Ernesto Valverde's men.

The club confirmed reports the France winger sustained an injury but did not rule him out of the game against Lyon, with the tie all square at 0-0 heading into Wednesday's Camp Nou return.

"FC Barcelona medical services have confirmed that after tests the first-team player Ousmane Dembele has a slight hamstring strain in his left leg," a statement read.

"How the injury develops will decide whether he is available for the game against Olympique Lyonnais on Wednesday in the last 16 of the Champions League."

Dembele has proved an influential performer for Barcelona this season despite a recent ankle injury.

His most likely deputy in the event of not making the starting XI versus Lyon is Philippe Coutinho, who was booed by a section of the Camp Nou crowd when he was substituted against Rayo.

