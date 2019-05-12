×
Derby County 0 Leeds United 1: Roofe gives Bielsa's side the advantage

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    12 May 2019, 00:00 IST
Leeds - cropped
Leeds United players celebrate beating Derby County

Kemar Roofe's goal handed Leeds United a 1-0 lead in their Championship play-off semi-final against Derby County, who controversially had a penalty overturned.

With neither side having had a shot on target in a tightly contested first half at Pride Park, Marcelo Bielsa's team went ahead thanks to Roofe's neat first-time strike 10 minutes into the second half.

Referee Craig Pawson did well to play the advantage following a late lunge by Tom Lawrence, with Jack Harrison driving clear down the left before curling in a cross for Roofe to finish beyond the onrushing Kelle Roos.

Roofe squandered a golden chance to make it 2-0 two minutes later, and that profligacy looked to have been punished when Pawson awarded Frank Lampard's side a penalty after Harrison and Jayden Bogle collided in the 76th minute.

However, the referee changed his decision after a check with his assistant and awarded Leeds a free-kick, much to Derby's chagrin.

Leeds could have doubled their lead in the closing stages, but Roos made a fine save to deny Jamie Shackleton, while Mateusz Klich was fortunate to escape with just a booking when he moved his head towards Fikayo Tomori's chest late on.

And despite a late rally from the hosts, Leeds held firm to record their third win over Derby this term and take a slender advantage into the return match at Elland Road on Wednesday.

