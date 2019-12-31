×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Derby County 2-1 Charlton Athletic: Knight ends Rams' long wait for win ahead of Rooney bow

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 31, 2019
Dec 31, 2019 IST
JasonKnight - cropped
Derby teenager Jason Knight

Teenager Jason Knight scored twice to end 10-man Derby County's seven-game winless run with a 2-1 victory over Charlton Athletic in the final match before the start of Wayne Rooney's Rams playing career.

Player-coach Rooney is in line to debut against Barnsley this week, formally completing a January transfer from DC United, but his new side had largely struggled in the Championship in his absence until Monday's improved display at Pride Park.

It was a player 16 years Rooney's junior who made the difference with his first senior goals, the opener a brave, stooping header after just 10 minutes.

The hosts were dealt a blow when ex-Charlton loanee Krystian Bielik was shown a straight red card for an awful, late lunge on Conor Gallagher, but the 10 men remained in control and Knight steered in a clinical left-footed finish with 13 minutes remaining.

Although Lyle Taylor coolly dispatched a penalty for Charlton to set up a nervy finish, Derby held on through eight minutes of stoppage time for a precious win.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Premier League 2019-20
Tomorrow BRI CHE 06:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
Tomorrow NEW LEI 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
Tomorrow SOU TOT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Tottenham
Tomorrow WAT WOL 08:30 PM Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow MAN EVE 11:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
Tomorrow NOR CRY 11:00 PM Norwich vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WES AFC 11:00 PM West Ham vs AFC Bournemouth
02 Jan ARS MAN 01:30 AM Arsenal vs Manchester United
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
I-League 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us