×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Diaz wants Madrid stay amid Jovic makeweight reports

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    06 May 2019, 06:44 IST
MarianoDiaz-cropped
Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz

Mariano Diaz is determined to stay at Real Madrid amid reports Eintracht Frankfurt want him included in any potential deal for Luka Jovic.

Eintracht sensation Jovic has been linked with a €60million move to Madrid following 26 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions this season.

With the 21-year-old forward set to leave the Bundesliga, Eintracht are reportedly eyeing Diaz as they look to plan for life without Jovic.

Diaz – who has only made 13 LaLiga appearances this season – scored twice in Madrid's 3-2 victory at home to Villarreal on Sunday.

Asked about his future, the 25-year-old Dominican Republic international said: "I don't have a crystal ball but I want to stay [at Madrid].

"I am very happy and let's see what happens going forward."

"I am very happy for having won at home and on top of that, scoring," Diaz, who returned to Madrid from Lyon at the start of the season, added.

"We enjoyed it and the fans too, which is the important thing, even though the final score wasn't great.

"They netted but we were good too and we had the ball. We're very happy for the win and the fans received it well."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Jovic set for greatness amid Barca and Madrid links – Milosevic
RELATED STORY
No contact with Real Madrid over Jovic, insists Bobic
RELATED STORY
Jovic to Madrid a 'real possibility' – Eintracht director
RELATED STORY
3 possible destinations for Luka Jovic next summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & Chelsea to fight it out for £52 million striker
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid and FC Barcelona set to battle for talented Bundesliga goalscorer
RELATED STORY
Report: Barcelona's move for attacker becoming complicated as price tag increases amid interest from Real Madrid and PSG
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Zinedine Zidane starting to have doubts about superstar's future with the club
RELATED STORY
La Liga Rumours: Real Madrid eyeing a move for €70M-rated prime Barcelona target
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Los Blancos finalizing transfer of Luka Jovic for €60 million
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us