×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dier out until January, leaves Spurs light in midfield

Associated Press
NEWS
News
10   //    16 Dec 2018, 19:16 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham is facing a shortage of central-midfield options over the busy festive period after Eric Dier was ruled out until the new year after having surgery to remove his appendix.

Dier missed the 1-0 win over Burnley on Saturday after contacting Tottenham's medical staff with acute abdominal pain. The Premier League club said Sunday that the England international will "return to training with the squad in January."

Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama are currently out with injuries, leaving Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino with Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko as his only senior out-and-out central midfielders. Oliver Skipp, 18, made his first senior start in that position against Burnley.

Tottenham has six games in 17 days across three competitions, starting with a north London derby against Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Associated Press
NEWS
BREAKING NEWS: Spurs' Dier out until January after...
RELATED STORY
5 Premier League stars who could leave their clubs in the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Positions the Big 6 need to...
RELATED STORY
3 players Tottenham Hotspur could sign this January
RELATED STORY
Tottenham midfielder Dembele likely to be out until 2019
RELATED STORY
Eric Dier- Taking the Road Less Travelled
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Arsenal, Spurs charged by FA after derby...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham Hotspur: 5 Talking Points, Premier...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: 'Goals Have to Come from Midfield in Miku's...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur – Hits and flops | Premier...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us