Dolberg happy for Ajax to resist Roma bids

Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg is looking forward to learning from new team-mate Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, rather than chase a move to Roma.

by Omnisport News 05 Jul 2017, 14:10 IST

Ajax striker Kasper Dolberg

Kasper Dolberg is happy to remain at Ajax, with the Eredivisie giants digging their heels in in an attempt to keep the prodigious striker from joining Roma.

The Serie A club are reported to have offered £15million for the 19-year-old, who burst onto the scene last season with 16 goals in 29 Eredivisie games.

Manchester clubs City and United have also been linked with a move for the Denmark international, who netted six times in Ajax's run to the Europa League final last term, where they were beaten by Jose Mourinho's side.

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars insisted this week that he would resist any offers for Dolberg, while putting a €40m pricetag on Barcelona target Davinson Sanchez, and the teenage striker is not interested in departing the Johann Cruyff Arena.

"That's fine if I am not for sale," he told Ajax TV.

"I'm happy here, so there's no reason to leave."

Good to be back with the team #KD25 A post shared by KASPER DOLBERG (@kasperdolberg) on Jul 4, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Dolberg has renewed competition for places in attack this season with Ajax having brought Netherlands international Klaas-Jan Huntelaar back to the club from Schalke.

Rather than fret over his spot, however, Dolberg is hoping to glean advice from the former Real Madrid and AC Milan man.

"He's very experienced, so I hope I can learn something from him," Dolberg added.

"During training I have watched how he moves. I think we will talk a lot.

"He is a very good striker, who has scored a lot, so I do not think I am the first striker. I will have to earn it."