×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Dortmund defender Toprak joins Werder Bremen on loan with option to buy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    11 Aug 2019, 15:54 IST
toprak-cropped
Borussia Dortmund's on-loan defender Omer Toprak

Werder Bremen have signed Borussia Dortmund centre-back Omer Toprak on a season-long loan with an option to buy to further strengthen their defence ahead of the new Bundesliga season.

Toprak was a regular in the Dortmund side of 2017-18 but fell out of favour last season, making just one Bundesliga start as Lucien Favre's side narrowly missed out on the title.

He becomes the second defender to join Florian Kohfeldt's side in the close-season, after fellow centre-back Marco Friedl arrived in a €3.35million deal from Bayern Munich.

Dortmund announced that Werder have "agreed a purchase option as part of the deal, which will take effect under realistic circumstances".

Turkey international Toprak, 30, started his career at Freiburg where he helped the club to 2. Bundesliga glory before joining Bayer Leverkusen for €3m in June 2011.

Dortmund paid €12m to take him to Signal Iduna Park in June 2017, and his most recent appearance came in a DFL-Supercup victory over Bayern Munich on August 3.

Kohfeldt told Werder's official website: "Omer is a fast centre-back who has played at the highest level for years. We are very glad that he has decided to join us.

"He last played a very strong game in the Supercup against Bayern and can help us directly."

Tags:
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bundesliga 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug BAY HER 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hertha BSC
17 Aug BOR AUG 07:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg
17 Aug BAY PAD 07:00 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn
17 Aug WOL KOL 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Köln
17 Aug WER FOR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
17 Aug FRE MAI 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Mainz 05
17 Aug BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
18 Aug EIN HOF 07:00 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim
18 Aug UNI RB- 09:30 PM Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us