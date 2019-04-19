×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Drop in intensity caused Chelsea's Europa League fright – Giroud

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    19 Apr 2019, 03:32 IST
giroud-cropped
Chelsea star Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud believes Chelsea allowed their intensity to drop in the second half of Thursday's 4-3 Europa League win over Slavia Prague and that allowed the visitors to get back into the contest.

The Blues produced a brilliant first-half performance, finding themselves 4-1 up at the break thanks to a Pedro brace, Giroud's strike and a comical Simon Deli own goal.

But Petr Sevcik scored two fine long-range efforts early in the second period, causing the atmosphere at Stamford Bridge to become extremely tetchy towards the end.

Chelsea ultimately did enough to advance 5-3 on aggregate, but their second-half display will have alarm bells ringing and undoubtedly give semi-final opponents Eintracht Frankfurt reason for optimism.

"We started well with good intentions," Giroud told BT Sport. "We have been efficient up front and solid at the back, but we dropped our intensity after the break.

"But this team never gives up and the last 10 minutes was box-to-box. It was a good fight and now we are in the semi-finals."

Not only did Sevcik's brace give Slavia greater encouragement, it proved to be a proud individual moment for him as a Chelsea supporter.

"It was a great experience for me," he is quoted as saying by UEFA. "I am a lifelong fan of Chelsea and it was a fulfilled dream for me.

"I was a bit lucky, especially with my right-footed goal. But two goals against Chelsea, it is a dream."

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Chelsea
Advertisement
4 teams which are the favorites to win the Europa League
RELATED STORY
Giroud issues EFL Cup warning after Chelsea's Europa League win
RELATED STORY
Hazard set for second Europa League start of season
RELATED STORY
Giroud 'very frustrated' with Chelsea back-up role
RELATED STORY
Slavia Prague vs Chelsea Predicted Lineups: Europa League Predicted Lineups and Slavia Prague, Chelsea Injury News, Suspension Lists and more
RELATED STORY
These people shouldn't belong to Chelsea - Giroud backs Salah after 'bomber' chants
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 3-0 Malmo: 5 Things we learnt from the Blues' Europa League win
RELATED STORY
Dynamo Kyiv 0-5 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis | Europa League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 3-0 Malmo FF: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Europa League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Chelsea v Malmo FF: Predicted Lineups - Europa League Predicted Lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us