Eagles veteran Sproles ruled out for rest of season

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15 Nov 2019, 23:28 IST
Sproles-Cropped
Darren Sproles of the Philadelphia Eagles

Darren Sproles has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn hip flexor muscle.

The veteran Philadelphia Eagles running back initially suffered a partial tear of the muscle in a win over the New York Jets on October 6.

Sproles made his return to action in the victory against the Chicago Bears on November 3 but, with the Eagles preparing to face the New England Patriots following a bye last week, tests on Thursday revealed a torn muscle.

The 36-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season and, having originally declared his intention to retire at the end of the previous campaign, may be expected to call it a career in the wake of this news.

Known predominantly for his abilities as a receiver and a returner, Sproles has 19,696 all-purpose yards and 64 total touchdowns to his name in a superb career that began in 2005 when he was selected by the then San Diego Chargers in the fourth round.

He also enjoyed a spell with the New Orleans Saints before being traded to the Eagles in 2014. Sproles was selected for the Pro Bowl for three successive years from 2014 to 2016 and was a first-team All-Pro in 2014 and 2015.

The Eagles are 5-4 and will host the Patriots (8-1) at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in the first meeting between the teams since Philadelphia's win over New England in Super Bowl LII.

