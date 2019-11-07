Ederson substituted at San Siro as Man City suffer injury scare ahead of Liverpool clash

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson

Manchester City suffered an injury scare ahead of Sunday's blockbuster Premier League showdown with Liverpool as goalkeeper Ederson was substituted at half-time in Wednesday's Champions League game against Atalanta.

The Brazil international did not have a shot on target to deal with during an opening period where City took a 1-0 lead through Raheem Sterling before Gabriel Jesus missed a penalty.

Ederson darted out of his area to make a clearance late in the half but did not appear to be in any discomfort, meaning it was a surprise to see Bravo warming up at the interval and come on for the restart.

BT Sport reported Ederson suffered a minor injury and was removed as a precaution with an eye on the trip to Anfield. Omnisport was awaiting clarification from Manchester City regarding the 26-year-old's condition.

Bravo's first act was to pick the ball out of his net after Mario Pasalic powered home a header from Alejandro Gomez's cross.

City are already without defenders Aymeric Laporte and Oleksandr Zinchenko (both knee), midfielders Rodri (hamstring) and David Silva (muscular) and winger Leroy Sane (knee). The champions are six points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool in second after 11 matches.