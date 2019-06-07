×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

EFL adopts Rooney Rule

Omnisport
NEWS
News
88   //    07 Jun 2019, 21:14 IST
English Football League
English Football League

The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed it will adopt the Rooney Rule.

An 18-month trial saw EFL clubs voluntarily committing to interview at least one black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) candidate when recruiting for any managerial position in first-team football. 

The scheme is a variation of the Rooney Rule in the NFL, where teams are required to interview ethnic minority candidates for head coaching jobs.

A new regulation has been introduced by the EFL, which it said will ensure "that the principle of providing more opportunities to BAME candidates is mandatory when clubs consider multiple applicants for a role". 

The EFL also confirmed a change in regulations following the 'Spygate' row between Championship clubs Leeds United and Derby County earlier in the year.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa admitted sending a staff member to watch Derby's training sessions ahead of a league game between the sides in January.

The EFL concluded after an investigation that the conduct undertaken by Leeds breached its regulations, but on Friday noted a clarification of the rule was needed.

It now reads: "Without prejudice to the requirements of Regulation 3.4 (that each club shall behave towards each other club with the upmost good faith), no club shall directly or indirectly observe (or attempt to observe) another club's training session in the period of 72 hours prior to any match scheduled to be played between those respective clubs."

Advertisement
IFAB Rule changes: Is Football really going to change with these new rules?
RELATED STORY
EFL condemns alleged racist incidents
RELATED STORY
Rooney was over the hill when I was at Man United - Van Gaal
RELATED STORY
Bolton's clash with Brentford delayed further, EFL confirms
RELATED STORY
Grealish attack condemned by EFL
RELATED STORY
10 things you probably didn't know about Wayne Rooney
RELATED STORY
Bolton's clash with Forest will take place - EFL
RELATED STORY
EFL Championship 2018-19: Who will get promoted to the Premier League?
RELATED STORY
Brentford awarded 1-0 win as Bolton fixture cancelled by EFL
RELATED STORY
Top 5 all-time goal scorers in the EFL Championship
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow SWE MAL 12:15 AM Sweden vs Malta
Tomorrow NOR ROM 12:15 AM Norway vs Romania
Tomorrow FAR SPA 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Spain
Tomorrow LAT ISR 12:15 AM Latvia vs Israel
Tomorrow NOR POL 12:15 AM North Macedonia vs Poland
Tomorrow AUS SLO 12:15 AM Austria vs Slovenia
Tomorrow CRO WAL 06:30 PM Croatia vs Wales
Tomorrow ICE ALB 06:30 PM Iceland vs Albania
Tomorrow FIN BOS 09:30 PM Finland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
International Friendlies 2019
FT BER GUY
1 - 0
 Bermuda vs Guyana
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us