Egyptian lawyer files lawsuit over Ramos-Salah challenge

Mohamed Salah's injury saga has taken a bizarre twist with an Egyptian lawyer looking to sue Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

News 28 May 2018, 18:10 IST
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

An Egyptian lawyer has launched a €1billion lawsuit against Sergio Ramos after Liverpool and Egypt star Mohamed Salah was injured in a challenge with the Real Madrid captain during Saturday's Champions League final.

Salah landed heavily on his left shoulder after grappling with Ramos during the Kiev showpiece and ligament damage around the joint placed his World Cup participation in doubt.

The Premier League Golden Boot winner posted on Twitter on Sunday to say he was "confident" he would be able to represent Hector Cuper's side at Russia 2018, but that has done nothing to quell the apparent anger of lawyer Bassem Wahba.

In an appearance on Egyptian television channel Sada El-Balad, Wahba announced he had filed a complaint to FIFA and accused Ramos of a deliberate act and inflicting "physical and psychological harm" upon a nation and its most celebrated footballer.

"Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished about his actions," he claimed. "I've filed a lawsuit and a complaint to FIFA.

"I'll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1billion, for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people."

In the seemingly unlikely event of winning any compensation, Wahba has pledged to donate to the state's Long Live Egypt Fund.

On Monday, a petition on the Change.org website asking UEFA and FIFA to take action against Ramos for the challenge on Salah passed 300,000 signatories.

During the match, referee Milorad Mazic did not award a foul for the incident.

