×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Emery confirms Koscielny to play against Qarabag

Omnisport
NEWS
News
125   //    12 Dec 2018, 20:11 IST
koscielny-cropped
Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny

Laurent Koscielny will make his first senior Arsenal appearance of the season on Thursday against Qarabag in the Europa League following an Achilles injury, Unai Emery has confirmed.

French defender Koscielny ruptured his Achilles tendon during Arsenal's Europa League semi-final second-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid in May.

The injury subsequently robbed him of a place in France's World Cup-winning campaign, while he has yet to feature for Arsenal's first-team since Emery took over from Arsene Wenger.

Now 33, Koscielny has been nursed back to fitness in recent weeks thanks to appearances for Arsenal's second team, and Emery confirmed he will feature against Qarabag, with the Gunners already assured of top spot in Group E.

"Our first mind in this competition is to be first in the group - which we have done," Emery told reporters on Wednesday.

"But we respect this competition and Qarabag. [On Thursday] our objective is to win, we will give players chance to take responsibility and confidence.

"We are going to use the match with some different players, with some coming from Under-23s. We also start to play with Laurent Koscielny."

Emery is unsure about whether Koscielny will also be involved against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday, waiting to see how he copes with the visit of Qarabag.

"We have some players with injuries and unavailable at centre-back," he said. "We are going to decide after Thursday [if Koscielny plays at the weekend], because it will be the first time Koscielny can play.

Advertisement

"We can use other players in this position, like sometimes [Nacho] Monreal and [Stephan] Lichtsteiner, so we will decide, but first we think about the Qarabag game."

Mesut Ozil is also in contention after four games out with a back injury, though Emery gave little away about whether he will start or be on the bench.

"He is in the group, we will decide if we play at the beginning or during the match," Emery said.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Arsenal without Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Aubameyang for...
RELATED STORY
Koscielny closing in on Arsenal return
RELATED STORY
Arsenal looking for 8th consecutive win against Qarabag 
RELATED STORY
Europa League very important for three-time winner Emery
RELATED STORY
Emery confirms Welbeck fractured ankle
RELATED STORY
Welbeck hospitalised after 'serious' ankle injury, Emery...
RELATED STORY
Europa League 2018/19: Arsenal's predicted line-up...
RELATED STORY
Emery takes cautious approach as Koscielny nears Arsenal...
RELATED STORY
Qarabag 0-3 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points, UEFA Europa League...
RELATED STORY
Bernd Leno: Laurent Koscielny is Arsenal's perfect captain
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 6
Tomorrow REN AST 11:25 PM Rennes vs Astana
Tomorrow DYN JAB 11:25 PM Dynamo Kyiv vs Jablonec
Tomorrow BES MAL 11:25 PM Beşiktaş vs Malmö FF
Tomorrow GEN SAR 11:25 PM Genk vs Sarpsborg 08
Tomorrow VIL SPA 11:25 PM Villarreal vs Spartak Moskva
Tomorrow RAP RAN 11:25 PM Rapid Wien vs Rangers
Tomorrow PAO BAT 11:25 PM PAOK vs BATE
Tomorrow VID CHE 11:25 PM Vidi vs Chelsea
Tomorrow SEV KRA 11:25 PM Sevilla vs Krasnodar
Tomorrow AKH STA 11:25 PM Akhisarspor vs Standard Liège
Tomorrow OLY APO 11:25 PM Olympique Marseille vs Apollon
Tomorrow LAZ EIN 11:25 PM Lazio vs Eintracht Frankfurt
14 Dec SPO VOR 01:30 AM Sporting CP vs Vorskla
14 Dec ARS QAR 01:30 AM Arsenal vs Qarabağ
14 Dec KOB BOR 01:30 AM København vs Bordeaux
14 Dec SLA ZEN 01:30 AM Slavia Praha vs Zenit
14 Dec AEK BAY 01:30 AM AEK Larnaca vs Bayer Leverkusen
14 Dec LUD ZUR 01:30 AM Ludogorets vs Zürich
14 Dec F-D REA 01:30 AM F91 Dudelange vs Real Betis
14 Dec OLY MIL 01:30 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Milan
14 Dec SPA FEN 01:30 AM Spartak Trnava vs Fenerbahçe
14 Dec DIN AND 01:30 AM Dinamo Zagreb vs Anderlecht
14 Dec RB- ROS 01:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Rosenborg
14 Dec CEL SAL 01:30 AM Celtic vs Salzburg
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us