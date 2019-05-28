×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Europa League final: Hazard's best goals ahead of possible Chelsea farewell

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    28 May 2019, 12:30 IST
EdenHazard - cropped
Chelsea star Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard might make his final appearance for Chelsea in the Europa League final against Arsenal in Baku on Wednesday.

The Belgium international's contract at Stamford Bridge will expire at the end of next season and Real Madrid are reportedly keen to tempt him away from Chelsea.

After the Blues' closing Premier League outing at Leicester City, Hazard said he had made up his mind and informed the club of his decision, but no official announcement on his future has been made.

Here, we look back at some of the goals that saw Hazard develop from a promising talent, signed from Lille in 2012, to undoubtedly the best player in Maurizio Sarri's side.

 

Stoke City 0 Chelsea 4 – January 12, 2013

Chelsea were already leading 3-0 when Hazard received the ball in a central area 40 yards from goal. He made light work of turning inside Glenn Whelan, who appeared to be running on rails, and then unleashed a fierce left-footed effort that swerved beyond Asmir Begovic and into the top-left corner.

Chelsea 2 Tottenham 2 – May 2, 2016

There was little for Chelsea fans to cheer in a dismal 2015-16 season that saw them suffer a dramatic fall from grace after clinching the Premier League title in the previous campaign. However, half-time substitute Hazard sent them into raptures when he finished a move he initiated inside his own half by curling a first-time finish into the top-right corner, ending rivals Tottenham's challenge to unlikely champions Leicester.

Advertisement

Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1 – February 4, 2017

Pouncing on a loose ball in the centre circle, Hazard shuffled past Laurent Koscielny and sent Francis Coquelin spinning as he headed diagonally towards the touchline. Free of the terrier-like Coquelin, the Belgian angled his run towards the box, turned Koscielny inside out and got his shot away before Shkodran Mustafi could get a block in. The victory sent eventual champions Chelsea nine points clear at the top of the Premier League and opened up a 12-point cushion to the third-placed Gunners.

Liverpool 1 Chelsea 2 – September 26, 2018

Hazard looked destined to lose the ball when he shifted away from Jordan Henderson and towards Fabinho, who he turned away from and into Roberto Firmino. However, he slipped a pass to Cesar Azpilicueta between Firmino's legs and followed it out to the right wing. His change of pace and shielding of the ball enabled him to get around Naby Keita and into the box, where he switched direction by nutmegging Alberto Moreno before rifling a stunning finish across Simon Mignolet to seal a late win in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Chelsea 2 West Ham 0 – April 8, 2019

One thing you cannot afford Hazard is space to run into, and West Ham did exactly that in this Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge. He breezed past Mark Noble and proved too quick for the recovering Declan Rice as he surged towards the box. Two sensational, rapid touches saw him evade the challenge of Fabian Balbuena and leave the Paraguayan's centre-back partner Angelo Ogbonna rooted to the spot. Hazard followed it up by stabbing into the bottom-right corner from 12 yards for another sensational solo goal as Ryan Fredericks lunged in from the left.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea
Advertisement
My blood is blue - Giroud relishing facing Arsenal in Europa League final
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's Mkhitaryan to miss Europa League final in Baku
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Arsenal will beat Chelsea in the Europa League final
RELATED STORY
Arsenal fume over UEFA's 'unacceptable' Europa League final organisation
RELATED STORY
Hazard determined to bow out with Europa League triumph
RELATED STORY
Jorginho: I'd be surprised if Sarri left Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Europa League Final: Arsenals Iwobi looks forward to the finale against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Retiring after an Arsenal-Chelsea final could be 'too much' for Cech
RELATED STORY
Arsenal could face Europa League fixture reversal
RELATED STORY
Willian would be sad to see Hazard leave Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us