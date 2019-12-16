Europa League round of 32: Draw in full
NEWS
News
16 Dec 2019, 18:28 IST
The full draw for the Europa League's round of 32 is:
Wolves v Espanyol
Sporting CP v Istanbul Basaksehir
Getafe v Ajax
Bayer Leverkusen v Porto
Copenhagen v Celtic
APOEL v Basel
Cluj v Sevilla
Olympiacos v Arsenal
Advertisement
AZ v LASK Linz
Club Brugge v Manchester United
Ludogorets v Inter
Eintracht Frankfurt v Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk v Benfica
Wolfsburg v Malmo
Roma v Gent
Rangers v Braga
Club Brugge v Manchester United #UELdraw pic.twitter.com/cIBJgpe3MY— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) December 16, 2019
The first legs will take place on Thursday 20 February, with the return fixtures scheduled for a week later.
Club chiefs will return to Nyon for the last-16 draw on February 28.
Advertisement