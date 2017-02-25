Everton give Sunderland's Moyes miserable Goodison return

by Reuters News 25 Feb 2017, 23:12 IST

Britain Football Soccer - Everton v Sunderland - Premier League - Goodison Park - 25/2/17 Sunderland manager David Moyes Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic

REUTERS - EVERTON 2 SUNDERLAND 0

David Moyes suffered a wretched return to Goodison Park where he made his managerial name as Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by a Romelu Lukaku-inspired Everton on Saturday to stay rooted to the foot of the Premier League.

Moyes, who had 11 largely successful years as Everton manager, had to look on with dismay as Idrissa Gueye powered through from midfield to thrash home Seamus Coleman's cross five minutes before the interval.

Romelu Lukaku sealed Everton's dominance with an accomplished 17th league goal of the season 10 minutes from time as the Toffees extended their unbeaten run in the league to nine.

Their last loss at home was against Liverpool on Dec. 19 with Lukaku in such good form in 2017 that this was his eighth goal in five Goodison games since the turn of the New Year.

For Sunderland, though, things look bleak as they have now won just one of their last nine league games.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband)