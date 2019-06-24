×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

First big hoax of the season - Napoli shut down Allan & Insigne sale rumours

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    24 Jun 2019, 16:16 IST
allancropped
Napoli's Allan and Lorenzo Insigne

Napoli have hit out at media reports claiming Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to the sales of Allan and Lorenzo Insigne, calling speculation "the first big hoax of the season".

Brazil midfielder Allan and Italy international Insigne are two of Napoli's most valuable assets and have been linked with moves – the former apparently particularly interesting Paris Saint-Germain.

A report by Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Ancelotti had given Napoli chiefs the OK to the players' sales in order to raise the funds required to sign Kostas Manolas, James Rodriguez and Hirving Lozano.

But Napoli moved to shut down such speculation on Monday, insisting the players are not for sale.

A brief statement on Twitter read: "The Gazza [Gazzetta] writes that Ancelotti has said OK to the sales of Allan and Insigne.

"We can call that the first big hoax of the season. Napoli players are not for sale, and no offer worthy of them has come in. If offers arrive, they will be evaluated."

Allan featured 33 times in Serie A last term as Napoli finished as runners-up for a second successive season, while Insigne made 28 appearances, netting 10 goals.

Advertisement
We are not a supermarket! - De Laurentiis accuses Inter of trying to 'dismantle' Napoli squad
RELATED STORY
AS Roma v Napoli Predicted Lineups - Serie A 2018/19 Predicted Lineups, AS Roma and Napoli Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Napoli suffer Insigne blow ahead of Arsenal Europa League tie
RELATED STORY
Insigne casts doubt over Napoli future
RELATED STORY
Join Juventus and you betray Napoli, Insigne warns Sarri
RELATED STORY
Lorenzo Insigne could miss first leg against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Insigne waiting to sign new Napoli deal
RELATED STORY
Juventus notch win over Napoli
RELATED STORY
Napoli 0-1 Arsenal: 5 Talking Points, Europa League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Insigne: Arsenal loss one of Napoli's worst performances
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT MOR NAM
1 - 0
 Morocco vs Namibia
FT SEN TAN
2 - 0
 Senegal vs Tanzania
FT ALG KEN
2 - 0
 Algeria vs Kenya
Today COT SOU 08:00 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs South Africa
Today TUN ANG 10:30 PM Tunisia vs Angola
Tomorrow MAL MAU 01:30 AM Mali vs Mauritania
Copa America 2019
FT QAT ARG
0 - 2
 Qatar vs Argentina
FT COL PAR
1 - 0
 Colombia vs Paraguay
Tomorrow CHI URU 04:30 AM Chile vs Uruguay
Tomorrow ECU JAP 04:30 AM Ecuador vs Japan
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us