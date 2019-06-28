×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Former Roma, Liverpool and Italy midfielder Aquilani retires

Omnisport
NEWS
News
77   //    28 Jun 2019, 21:48 IST
Alberto Aquilani
Former Liverpool midfielder Alberto Aquilani

Alberto Aquilani, who played for Italy as well as clubs including Roma, Liverpool, Juventus and Fiorentina, has retired.

The 34-year-old midfielder is hanging up his boots after leaving Las Palmas at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Aquilani, who flopped in an ill-fated Premier League spell at Anfield, played 38 times for Italy and will not seek another club after a year out of the game.

"After a period of reflection, I think the time has come to hang the shoes on that nail that we all hate," he wrote on Instagram. "But there is a time for everything. 

"And now the time has come to take new paths, different for everyday aspects, but at the same time attractive as new challenges. 

"I took some time to understand what was the best choice. But despite the many proposals [that] arrived, I think it's time to say enough."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dopo un periodo di riflessione credo sia arrivato il momento di appendere gli scarpini a quel chiodo che noi tutti odiamo. Ma c’è un tempo per tutto. Ed ora è arrivato il momento di intraprendere nuove strade, diverse per gli aspetti di quotidianità, ma allo stesso tempo allettanti in quanto nuove sfide. Ho preso del tempo per capire quale fosse la scelta migliore. Ma nonostante le tante proposte arrivate, credo sia arrivato il momento di dire basta. Guardando indietro vedo un ragazzino con i capelli a caschetto con la maglia giallo verde della Spes Montesacro che riceve la chiamata della Roma, per poi vederlo calcare i campi più importanti d’Europa, giocando con alcuni dei calciatori più forti al mondo, fino a vestire la maglia della Nazionale partecipando alle 3 competizioni più importanti al mondo. Quel ragazzino ha realizzato il suo sogno. È stato un percorso che mi ha visto crescere come professionista e come uomo, e che ha visto nascere la mia famiglia. C’è un momento per tutto e questo è il momento di diventare grandi. Ringrazio tutte le persone che in questi anni hanno contribuito alla mia crescita, dagli allenatori agli addetti ai lavori, passando per i compagni di squadra. Ringrazio i tifosi, che ci sono stati, SEMPRE. Ringrazio la mia famiglia, punto fermo da sempre e per sempre. La divisa e gli scarpini adesso verranno riposti nel cassetto, magari per indossare un nuovo tipo di divisa. Tempo al tempo. Grazie a tutti Alberto Aquilani

A post shared by Alberto Aquilani (@albeaquilani) on

Roma legend Francesco Totti, who recently ended a career-long association with the club, was among Aquilani's former team-mates who sent messages of support.

"What a player," wrote Totti, while Serie A legend Luca Toni added: "Toppppp player and now comes the fun!! Enjoy it!!"

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
5 former Liverpool players who you don't remember played for the Reds
RELATED STORY
De Rossi leaves Roma: Maldini, Giggs, Totti and the greatest one-club men
RELATED STORY
10 most questionable signings made by Liverpool in the last 10 years
RELATED STORY
Messi, Neymar and Mbappe feature, but Liverpool lead most valuable XI
RELATED STORY
Premier League Outcast XI: Players who are shinning in Europe after leaving England
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: Klopp hails versatile midfielder before Merseyside derby
RELATED STORY
5 players who were lucky to play for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Reds linked with Serie A youngster, Liverpool star on the prospect of facing another English team in the Champions League and more: March 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds interested in Real Madrid midfielder, Turkish giants eye move for Liverpool loanee and more: March 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds midfielder to leave in the summer, Liverpool's hopes of signing LaLiga star dashed and more: March 25, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us