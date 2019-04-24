×
Frappart to become first female Ligue 1 referee

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    24 Apr 2019, 07:22 IST
StephanieFrappart-cropped
French referee Stephanie Frappart during a Ligue 2 match

Stephanie Frappart will become the first female referee to referee a Ligue 1 match, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced.

Frenchwoman Frappart will make history when she officiates Sunday's top-tier match between Amiens and Strasbourg.

The 35-year-old – who will feature at the Women's World Cup this year – was also the first woman to referee a Ligue 2 fixture in 2014.

"Stephanie Frappart, selected by FIFA for the Women's World Cup in France, has been appointed by the FFF Refereeing Direction for the match on the 34th day of Ligue 1 between Amiens SC and RC Strasbourg," the FFF said in a statement.

"FIFA has invited the federations with a chosen referee for the World Women's Cup, to prepare them under the best conditions for this high-level competition. Their preparation, technical, athletic, will also be focused on the use of video assistance, which will be in function at this World Cup."

Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus became the first female referee to officiate a match in a top European League after she took charge of Hertha Berlin's Bundesliga clash with Werder Bremen in 2017.

