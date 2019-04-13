×
Fraser admits being distracted by Arsenal transfer talk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
132   //    13 Apr 2019, 18:48 IST
ryan fraser - cropped
Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser admits he has been a little distracted by rumours linking him with Arsenal.

Reports in England emerged this month suggesting the Gunners are ready to move for the Scotland international, whose contract expires at the end of next season.

Fraser told Sky Sports this month "I'm not going to lie, it's very nice" when asked about the suggestion he could move to Emirates Stadium for 2019-20.

Bournemouth have only won one of their last five Premier League matches, a 2-0 victory at Huddersfield Town in March, which was the last time Fraser got on the scoresheet.

The 25-year-old concedes he has probably had the transfer rumours on his mind too often of late.

"Maybe it hasn't helped," he told BBC Scotland. "Subconsciously, you might think about it. I'm just trying to get on with my work. Every player says that.

"At the same time, I think the best thing I can do is play well on the pitch. There's no point in stuff coming out and then I start to have bad games. 

"So, I need to get back to what I'm doing: start scoring, start winning again. And then what will be will be."

Despite the Arsenal talk, Fraser says he has hugely enjoyed his time at Bournemouth since joining from Aberdeen in 2013.

"I love it here," he said. "Not just the football club, but the manager and especially my team-mates as well. I'm close with them all. But going home – I just love it. I've always said, after football, I'll live down here."

Fraser also has huge affection for boss Eddie Howe, adding: "He makes sure you're happy at home, makes sure you have everything you need.

"He has a thing called one-percenters, little things that can make a big difference. He did one with me after training a while back and it involved me cutting inside and firing it in the far corner. We practised that a lot. About six weeks later I had four goals from that exact move.

"He'll make any player better. It doesn't matter if it's the best player in the world – he'll find a way. It might not even be on the ball, it might be off the ball, how you press, how you think."

