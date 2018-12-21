×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Fred anxious but ready to fight for Man United future – Gilberto Silva

Omnisport
NEWS
News
141   //    21 Dec 2018, 05:03 IST
Fred-cropped
Manchester United midfielder Fred

Manchester United midfielder Fred will not leave Old Trafford and is determined to fight for his future following the sacking of manager Jose Mourinho, according to agent Gilberto Silva.

United reportedly spent £52million to lure Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk in June but the Brazil international found playing time limited under former boss Mourinho.

Fred has only made eight Premier League appearances – six as a starter – and 12 in all competitions since joining United, leading to his omission from the Brazil squad.

But despite his troubles, Gilberto Silva says the 25-year-old has no plans to seek a transfer away from Manchester as caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to revive their fortunes.

"The fact that he is not playing makes him anxious, but what I say to him is that he must keep working hard on a daily basis, he should be patient because the club is going through a delicate moment," the former Arsenal midfielder told The Telegraph.

"Many things have happened to him in six months. A new lifestyle, a different league and a historic club with the grandeur of United that are going under a lot of pressure. Perhaps this pressure impacts on him as well. In spite all of that, he sees everything as a learning process.

"But there is no chance of him leaving United. He has a five-year contract. It is not because the first six months were not good enough that he is willing to leave – or even after one year. Obviously when you don't play too much it is worrying because you want to show your quality.

"Although from the outside view it seems there is tension regarding him not playing that much, his work on a daily basis has been good."

United are sixth and 19 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool ahead of Saturday's trip to Cardiff City.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Fred: Man United pressure normal
RELATED STORY
Mourinho sacked: Pogba, Lukaku, Fred and his other Man...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Has Fred proved to be worth his...
RELATED STORY
5 highest paid footballers at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Mourinho: United need to be stronger defensively for Fred...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Jose Mourinho failed at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: World record £100m bid...
RELATED STORY
Referee made it easy for Man United – Silva
RELATED STORY
Reports: Juventus ready to pay £65 million for Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United adaptation is going all right, said Fred
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
Tomorrow WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
Tomorrow ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
Tomorrow AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Tomorrow CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
Tomorrow HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
Tomorrow WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
Tomorrow CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us