Fred starts for depleted Man United, Cavani returns to PSG bench

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 462 // 07 Mar 2019, 00:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United midfielder Fred

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given Fred another opportunity to kick-start his Manchester United career by naming him in the line-up to face Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's crunch Champions League clash, while Edinson Cavani is on the bench for the hosts.

United go into the match at the Parc des Princes 2-0 down from the first leg and in the midst of a major injury crisis.

Ten first-team players are out with fitness problems, while United are also missing Paul Pogba after he was sent off in the first leg.

Fred's last start for United was a week ago in the 3-1 Premier League win at Crystal Palace, but the Brazil international failed to impress and was subsequently dropped to the bench again for the thrilling 3-2 triumph over Southampton.

But against the Saints he came off the bench in the second half and his deflected pass set Romelu Lukaku up for the winning goal in the 88th minute.

Solskjaer has also opted to go with three at the back, as Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelof start in defence, with Ashley Young and Luke Shaw flanking them.

Another indicator of United's injury malaise is the fact four teenagers – Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner and Mason Greenwood – are on the bench.

There are no such problems for PSG, whose starting XI is typically strong.

Advertisement

They also have the added bonus of being able to name Cavani among the substitutes, with the Uruguayan spending almost a month on the sidelines with a hip injury.

Advertisement