Gallardo questions River ahead of Palacios' proposed Leverkusen switch

29 Nov 2019

River Plate head coach Marcelo Gallardo is not happy with the timing of Exequiel Palacios' proposed transfer to Bayer Leverkusen as he questioned the club.

Linked to LaLiga powerhouse Real Madrid previously, River star Palacios is reportedly set to join Bundesliga outfit Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old midfielder – also believed to have attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Inter and Ajax – has established himself as a key member of Gallardo's squad.

And Gallardo vented his frustration after the in-demand coach was asked about Palacios' future amid a potential January switch to Germany.

"I don't know exactly what is going to happen," Gallardo told reporters. "We haven't finished the year and we already have an almost sold player [Exequiel Palacios].

"I don't know what the rush was to close this. I've a player now thinking on his departure and we still have three games ahead. They could have waited a little bit, we could have waited a little bit. I don't handle those kinds of things.

"Now I must think on a player who's going to play these three matchdays. Because he's a valuable player for us. But already whit his mind elsewhere. I don't handle those kinds of things. So, I don't know what it's going to happen. I don't know."

Palacios, who was sent off in the Copa Libertadores final loss to Flamengo earlier this month, has scored three goals for River this season.