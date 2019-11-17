×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Germany confirm multiple injuries for Waldschmidt after heavy collision

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Nov 2019, 17:58 IST
Luca Waldschmidt - cropped
Germany's Luca Waldschmidt holds his face

Luca Waldschmidt suffered injuries to his face, knee and ankle in a seven-minute cameo against Belarus and will miss Germany's final Euro 2020 qualifier.

The Freiburg forward was taken to hospital after colliding with Belarus goalkeeper Aleksandr Gutor at Borussia Park on Thursday.

Tests confirmed Waldschmidt sustained a concussion among multiple impact injuries, according to a German Football Association (DFB) statement.

"Luca Waldschmidt suffered a midfacial fracture and concussion, as well as an injury to his right knee and ankle during Germany's 4-0 victory over Belarus on Saturday evening," the statement read.

"The DFB and Freiburg's medical departments will carry out further examinations in due course.

"The 23-year-old, who replaced Serge Gnabry in the 84th minute of the game, will travel back to Freiburg from the national team headquarters in Dusseldorf [on Sunday]."

Waldschmidt was taken off in the first minute of added time and will not be involved when Germany entertain Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

The match is effectively a dead rubber for Joachim Low's men, who sealed qualification for Euro 2020 and went top of Group C thanks to their victory over Belarus.

Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
FT AZE WAL
0 - 2
 Azerbaijan vs Wales
Tomorrow AND TUR 01:15 AM Andorra vs Turkey
Tomorrow MOL ICE 01:15 AM Moldova vs Iceland
19 Nov GRE FIN 01:15 AM Greece vs Finland
19 Nov ITA ARM 01:15 AM Italy vs Armenia
19 Nov LIE BOS 01:15 AM Liechtenstein vs Bosnia-Herzegovina
19 Nov MAL NOR 01:15 AM Malta vs Norway
19 Nov SPA ROM 01:15 AM Spain vs Romania
19 Nov SWE FAR 01:15 AM Sweden vs Faroe Islands
International Friendlies 2019
19 Nov BRA KOR 07:00 PM Brazil vs Korea Republic
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us