Germany women: Our country does not know our names

Omnisport
NEWS
News
78   //    15 May 2019, 18:30 IST
germany-cropped
The Germany women's national team

The Germany women's national team have fired a broadside to their own country ahead of the Women's World Cup, saying: "We play for a nation that does not know our names!"

In a commercial for Commerzbank, Germany's players highlighted the relatively low profile they have in public, despite the superstar status of many members of the men's team.

Lyon midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan appears at the start of the commercial alongside Bayern Munich playmaker Melanie Leupolz and Wolfsburg forward Alexandra Popp, who will all feature in Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's squad at the World Cup in France next month.

In the commercial, which was later shared featuring English subtitles by DW Sports, Popp asks: "Do you know my name?"

A narrator continues: "We play for a nation that does not know our names."

The advert also features Turbine Potsdam forward Svenja Huth, Wolfsburg midfielder Sara Doorsoun-Khajeh and Bayern Munich midfielder Sara Dabritz alongside graphics and archive footage illustrating the team's success through the years.

Germany's women won the World Cup in 2003 and 2007, and they have clinched eight European Championship titles between 1989 and 2013, as well as Olympic gold in 2016.

They face China, Spain and South Africa in Group B at the World Cup, with their first game kicking off on June 8.

"It's okay," the advert's narrator continues.

"You do not have to remember our name. Only what we want: to play."

