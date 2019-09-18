×
Gerrard: Rangers want to win for Ricksen

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    18 Sep 2019, 21:54 IST
Fernando Ricksen
Rangers defender Fernando Ricksen

Rangers will do all they can to beat Feyenoord in the Europa League to dedicate the win to the late Fernando Ricksen, says Steven Gerrard.

Ricksen, 43, passed away on Wednesday after a battle with motor neurone disease, which has no cure.

The former Rangers full-back was capped 12 times by  Netherlands during his playing career with AZ, Zenit and Fortuna Sittard his other clubs.

"It's very sad news for everyone, more importantly for his young family," Gerrard told reporters.

"On behalf of the club, I would like to pay tribute to Fernando. A fantastic player who played with his heart on his sleeve.

"I was lucky enough to meet him a couple of times, you could see the fight he was putting up. The tributes will pour in not just for the footballer, but for the man.

"I'm sure there will be a lot of emotion in the stadium and Fernando deserves that. We need the support to get right behind the team to try and get that win for Fernando.

"I'm sure the supporters are very sad at this time and we want to do everything we can to get a win and dedicate it to Fernando."

Rangers host Feyenoord in their first Group G game on Thursday.

Europa League 2019-20
