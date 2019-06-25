×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ghana v Benin: Black Stars present united front before opener

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    25 Jun 2019, 00:14 IST
AsamoahGyan - cropped
Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan

Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah believes the team's captaincy issue is behind them, believing they are now well prepared for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars begin their campaign against Benin on Tuesday, but their build-up to the tournament was marred by Asamoah Gyan's retirement, a decision he backtracked on, as he was removed as captain.

Andre Ayew was instead named skipper, with the returning Gyan given the role of 'general captain'.

But Appiah insists there is unity within his Ghana team.

"The captaincy is nothing," he said, appearing alongside Ayew. "The most important thing is to have unity in camp.

"I think this is the best camp I have ever witnessed in my six or eight camps with the national team."

Benin have never been past the group stage of an AFCON tournament, while Ghana are four-time winners, yet Appiah says there will be no complacency from his side.

"Modern football has changed and there is no way you can under-rate any team and every team is pushing," he said. "But I believe in my players.

Advertisement

"I have full confidence in them and I know they will deliver.

"All the teams in our group are strong but the most important thing is preparing well to face them and that's what we have done."

 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ghana - Christian Atsu

Newcastle United winger Atsu was the player of the tournament as Ghana reached the final in 2015 and, although he did not find the net at all two years later, he will again be tasked with providing the team's creative spark in Egypt.

Benin - Steve Mounie

A tough second season in the Premier League saw Mounie and Huddersfield Town relegated, but he remains one of the more recognisable names in the Benin team. Often wasteful at club level, he will have to take any chances that come his way on Tuesday.
 

KEY OPTA FACTS

- This is the first encounter between Ghana and Benin in the Africa Cup of Nations.
- This is Ghana's 22nd AFCON participation, a tally only bettered by Egypt (24) and Ivory Coast (23).
- Ghana won four of their first seven AFCON tournaments (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982) but have won none of their subsequent 14. They are also the only team to have reached the semi-finals in each of the last six African Cup of Nations.
- Benin have lost 89 per cent of their AFCON games (eight out of nine), the highest losing ratio of any team to have taken part in more than one tournament. In fact, only Mozambique (12) have played more games than Benin (nine) at the AFCON without winning a single one.
- Since 2010, Andre Ayew has played more minutes (1990) and scored more goals (eight) than any other player in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Advertisement
African Cup of Nations 2019: Ghana vs Benin, Ghana Team News, Predicted XI and more
RELATED STORY
African Cup of Nations 2019: Ghana Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Gyan makes Ghana retirement U-turn after presidential request
RELATED STORY
Predicting the entire 2019 African Cup of Nations
RELATED STORY
AFCON 2019: Cameroon to face Ghana, Morocco draw South Africa and Ivory Coast
RELATED STORY
Morocco v Namibia: Renard begins quest for third AFCON title
RELATED STORY
Andrew Watson - The lost legacy of the pioneer for black footballers
RELATED STORY
African Cup of Nations: Egypt, Senegal, Ivory Coast and more
RELATED STORY
2019 Africa Cup of Nations: Fit and firing Salah carries hopes of hosts Egypt
RELATED STORY
Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Cameroon Football Team | Final Squad, Preview, Predictions
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
FT COT SOU
1 - 0
 Côte d'Ivoire vs South Africa
FT TUN ANG
1 - 1
 Tunisia vs Angola
10' MAL MAU
0 - 0
 Mali vs Mauritania
Today CAM GUI 10:30 PM Cameroon vs Guinea-Bissau
Tomorrow GHA BEN 01:30 AM Ghana vs Benin
Tomorrow NIG GUI 08:00 PM Nigeria vs Guinea
Tomorrow UGA ZIM 10:30 PM Uganda vs Zimbabwe
27 Jun EGY CON 01:30 AM Egypt vs Congo DR
Copa America 2019
Today CHI URU 04:30 AM Chile vs Uruguay
Today ECU JAP 04:30 AM Ecuador vs Japan
select leagues:
Featured
Copa America 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us