Giampaolo looking to the past to inspire AC Milan

Marco Giampaolo in charge of Sampdoria

Marco Giampaolo has targeted a return to the glory days for AC Milan after being named as head coach on an initial two-year deal.

The former Sampdoria boss was this week confirmed as the successor to Gennaro Gattuso, who quit the San Siro club last month after missing out on Champions League qualification.

He is tasked with reviving the fallen Italian giants, who have not finished in the top four of Serie A since 2013, after earning praise for his style of play at Sampdoria.

"Milan's history speaks of a club that always sought the beauty in football and the aesthetics along with the result," he told his new club's official website.

"An even better explanation is that Milan have the culture of good football, so believe they can achieve results through entertaining performances.

"Now I am not presumptuous enough to compare myself to the Milan of the past, but that ought to be our mission, to play enticing and fascinating football, winning the games thanks to that approach."

Milan are not the only side embarking on a new chapter ahead of the 2019-2020 campaign as Juventus, Inter and Roma have also appointed new coaches.

And Giampaolo is expecting the standards at the top end of the division to improve next season following the return of Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte, appointed by Juve and fierce rivals Inter respectively.

"I think with the return of Maurizio Sarri and Antonio Conte along with the many talented coaches in Serie A, it’ll be even more competitive than last season," he said.

"There has been a change of mentality in many sides, including the smaller clubs who are now ambitious enough to go to San Siro and attack, so the differences can be marginal at times. I consider it a very difficult league."