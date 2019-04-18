×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Giroud 'very frustrated' with Chelsea back-up role

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    18 Apr 2019, 04:34 IST
giroud
Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud is not shying away from feeling "very frustrated" about playing back-up at Chelsea and demanded a more important role if he stays.

Giroud arrived at Chelsea from Arsenal in January 2017, but he has since gone on to make just 13 Premier League starts for the Stamford Bridge club.

He initially found himself playing second fiddle to Alvaro Morata, and although the Spaniard departed earlier this year, Gonzalo Higuain was brought in and Giroud has remained a peripheral figure despite the Argentinian failing to impress.

Giroud was a part of the France team which won the 2018 World Cup and he is adamant he is deserving of a bigger part at Chelsea.

Speaking ahead of Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Slavia Prague, Giroud said: "Trust me, I am very frustrated when I am not on the pitch, but I don't want to show it.

"You need to keep that frustration and transform it into positive energy. Trust me, I'm not happy to play the second role.

"Next year I will need to have a more important role to play. The most important thing for me is to be happy on the pitch, to enjoy the game and to have more minutes.

"I'm a competitor. I really want to play more. The thing is, I just want to enjoy it, because I'm 32 and I've won the World Cup, but I want to retire satisfied."

Advertisement

Giroud also accepts the uncertainty surrounding Chelsea's transfer ban is not helping produce clarity over his future.

FIFA handed down a two-window transfer embargo relating to the purchases of players under the age of 18, but they have appealed and could yet take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"I have to meet Marina [Granovskaia, club director], but obviously I might be here [next season]," Giroud said. "I don't know, I have no clue about that now, but before the end of the season [he wants clarity].

"Obviously we still don't know if the club will have the opportunity to sign players or not.

"Maybe it's a bit confusing now. There is no reason that they are not going to give me one more year, but I need to be happy as well."

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Advertisement
These people shouldn't belong to Chelsea - Giroud backs Salah after 'bomber' chants
RELATED STORY
Passing very fast is not his best characteristic – Sarri defends Kante's role change
RELATED STORY
Chelsea promise to act against 'embarrassing' alleged racism in Prague
RELATED STORY
Hazard staying focused on Chelsea amid continued Real Madrid speculation
RELATED STORY
Azpilicueta frustrated by Chelsea conceding late
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 3-0 Malmo FF: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis | Europa League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Sarri rubbishes Roma rumour
RELATED STORY
Sarri plans to be Chelsea manager 'for a long time'
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 3-0 Malmo: 5 Things we learnt from the Blues' Europa League win
RELATED STORY
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their Premier League rivals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Europa League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Quarter-finals
FT ARS NAP
2 - 0
 Arsenal vs Napoli
FT VIL VAL
1 - 3
 Villarreal vs Valencia
FT BEN EIN
4 - 2
 Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt
FT SLA CHE
0 - 1
 Slavia Praha vs Chelsea
Tomorrow NAP ARS 12:30 AM Napoli vs Arsenal
Tomorrow VAL VIL 12:30 AM Valencia vs Villarreal
Tomorrow EIN BEN 12:30 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Benfica
Tomorrow CHE SLA 12:30 AM Chelsea vs Slavia Praha
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us