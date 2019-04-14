Gladbach captain Stindl breaks leg

Lars Stindl will miss the rest of the season after breaking his leg in Borussia Monchengladbach's Bundesliga win at Hannover, the club confirmed.

Gladbach captain Stindl sustained the injury in the first minute of Saturday's game after going into a challenge with Hannover's Matthias Ostrzolek.

Top-four hopefuls Gladbach confirmed in a statement that Stindl has already had a successful injury on the tibia fracture, but he will be out long-term.

It is a further injury blow for the 30-year-old, who missed the chance to go to the World Cup with Germany last year.

Torn ankle ligaments prevented Stindl from being selected by Joachim Low, the forward having helped his country win the Confederations Cup in 2017.

"Having to do without Lars for the rest of the season is a real loss for us," said Gladbach coach Dieter Hecking.

"But it's extremely tough for Lars especially, sustaining another serious injury yet again. I wish him a swift recovery and hope he gets well soon."

Gladbach's win at Hannover, secured by Raffael's goal early in the second half, left Hecking's men fifth in the Bundesliga, a point outside the Champions League places.

Hecking will leave the club at the end of the season, with Gladbach having confirmed the appointment of Red Bull Salzburg's coach Marco Rose as his replacement.

