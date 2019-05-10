×
Gomes undecided over Everton future – Silva

41   //    10 May 2019, 20:50 IST
Gomes - cropped
Andre Gomes has impressed for Everton this season

Everton boss Marco Silva says Andre Gomes is yet to make a decision on his future, despite suggestions he could sign for Tottenham.

Gomes will return from a three-match suspension when in-form Everton face Champions League finalists Spurs in their last Premier League game of the season on Sunday.

The Portugal international has made 28 appearances for Everton following a loan move from Barcelona and it is thought he is likely to leave the LaLiga champions permanently after this season.

Silva has made no secret of his desire to keep Gomes – along with fellow loanee Kurt Zouma – at Goodison Park, although reports in the Spanish press have suggested Tottenham are close to an agreement with the midfielder.

But Silva is aware of no such deal and hopes Everton's faith in Gomes, who was considered a flop at Barca, will be repaid.

"The only feedback I have until now is from Andre, and what he said to me, because our relationship is really honest from the first day, is that he didn't decide anything on his future," Silva told a news conference.

"Maybe 10 months ago when we talked about Andre, we believed in him in that moment and maybe other clubs they did not believe, and of course we are talking about a fantastic footballer.

"He enjoyed the moment and his football also and Zouma is more or less the same. Not just him, but him and Zouma, were key players during this season.

"We have helped them improve. Now it is up to us to do everything that we can to make them sign permanent. If you ask me is that what I want of course that is what I want."

Two more players who could leave Everton are long-serving duo Phil Jagielka and Leighton Baines, who are out of contract at the end of the season.

"We keep talking with them," Silva added. "It is something for us and them to decide also."

Everton have enjoyed a strong end to Silva's first season at the club, winning five of their past seven games, though the highest they can finish is eighth.

