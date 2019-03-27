×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Gomez resumes training in boost for Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
11   //    27 Mar 2019, 06:42 IST
joe gomez - cropped
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez

Joe Gomez is nearing a return after almost four months out due to a leg injury as the Liverpool defender resumed training.

Gomez, 21, needed surgery after suffering a leg fracture during his side's win at Burnley on December 5.

The England international had made 12 Premier League starts before the setback, but manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Gomez was close to a return.

"It is nice. Joe is not injured anymore and nearly fit," Klopp told the club's website on Tuesday.

"He will not be in the afternoon training session because he has to do something else – he has to work on his endurance, that's how it is and how the boys always have to do it, like Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] had to do it when he was finally back in training.

"After a long time, I think Joe was out for 15 weeks, that is long, so he needs to now create the basis again for the rest of the season."

In a further boost for the Premier League leaders, Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to return to full training next week as he continues his recovery from a knee injury suffered in April last year.

Liverpool resume their league campaign with a clash at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Gomez blow for Liverpool's Bayern Champions League tie
RELATED STORY
Klopp sets Gomez timeline with Liverpool trio close to returning
RELATED STORY
Mane doubtful, Lovren out for Bournemouth clash as Liverpool get lucky with Gomez
RELATED STORY
Klopp admits Gomez could require surgery
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: England defender Gomez signs new Liverpool deal
RELATED STORY
Lovren misses Liverpool training camp a week before Bayern clash
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Injured Liverpool defender Gomez to undergo surgery to assist recovery
RELATED STORY
I'll be back stronger - injured Gomez sends message to Liverpool fans
RELATED STORY
Liverpool Transfer News: Reds interested in Manchester City-linked full-back, Liverpool ready to make move for Serie A star and more: March 20, 2019
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Liverpool's Gomez is ruled out for up to six weeks
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us