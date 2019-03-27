Gomez resumes training in boost for Liverpool

Joe Gomez is nearing a return after almost four months out due to a leg injury as the Liverpool defender resumed training.

Gomez, 21, needed surgery after suffering a leg fracture during his side's win at Burnley on December 5.

The England international had made 12 Premier League starts before the setback, but manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed Gomez was close to a return.

"It is nice. Joe is not injured anymore and nearly fit," Klopp told the club's website on Tuesday.

"He will not be in the afternoon training session because he has to do something else – he has to work on his endurance, that's how it is and how the boys always have to do it, like Ox [Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain] had to do it when he was finally back in training.

"After a long time, I think Joe was out for 15 weeks, that is long, so he needs to now create the basis again for the rest of the season."

In a further boost for the Premier League leaders, Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to return to full training next week as he continues his recovery from a knee injury suffered in April last year.

Liverpool resume their league campaign with a clash at home to Tottenham on Sunday.

