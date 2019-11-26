×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Griezmann lacking confidence as Barca star addresses Messi relationship

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26 Nov 2019, 08:58 IST
Antoine Griezmann - cropped
Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann revealed he is lacking confidence with decision making, while the Barcelona star said the relationship between himself and Lionel Messi is improving.

Griezmann has struggled to convince since arriving from LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid in a €120million transfer at the start of the season.

The France international has scored four LaLiga goals and supplied three assists for Barca, however, his performances have been underwhelming.

Ahead of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund, Griezmann told UEFA.com: "I'm in the process of learning and understanding how my team-mates play as everything is new to me.

"I'm still trying to read the runs and off the ball movement from the likes of Luis Suarez, Leo Messi and Ousmane Dembele along with the midfielders. It's my intention to get to grips with this as soon as possible so I can offer my all to the team but at times it's tricky.

"At present when I get the ball I have a certain lack of confidence in when to pass or when to shoot on goal, this I'm sure is something that will change with the passing of time."

Much has been made about the relationship between Griezmann and superstar Barca captain Messi.

Last month, Griezmann admitted to finding it "difficult" to connect with Messi as neither of them are naturally big talkers.

Advertisement

"I'm pretty shy and sometimes have problems talking to others," Griezmann said. "It's rare that I strike up a conversation. Luis [Suarez], Leo and myself have had meals together and the relationship can only improve over time."

On Messi, Griezmann added: "He's the type of player that we're not going to see again for at least 40 years and it's a joy to watch him in action. It really is a privilege to play alongside him."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
ISL 2019-20
FT CHE HYD
2 - 1
 Chennaiyin vs Hyderabad
Today GOA JAM 07:30 PM Goa vs Jamshedpur
Tomorrow NOR MUM 07:30 PM NorthEast United vs Mumbai City
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Tomorrow CRV BAY 01:30 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Bayern München
Tomorrow MAN SHA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Tomorrow JUV ATL 01:30 AM Juventus vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow REA PSG 01:30 AM Real Madrid vs PSG
Tomorrow VAL CHE 11:25 PM Valencia vs Chelsea
28 Nov BAR BOR 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund
28 Nov LIV NAP 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Napoli
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us