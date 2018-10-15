Guardiola unsure about Man City's Champions League chances

Omnisport // 15 Oct 2018, 06:31 IST

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted he was unsure if his team were ready to win the Champions League.

Guardiola led the Premier League champions to the quarter-finals last season, almost matching their best ever run in Europe's elite club competition – the semis in 2015-16.

City are considered among the favourites to again challenge in Europe, but Guardiola said clubs with previous success in the Champions League were bigger contenders.

"Our great success as a club was the Champions League semi-final, in all our history," he said on Sunday.

"I don't know whether we are ready, it's the truth, I don't know. We don't have much history behind us, but so much confidence.

"It's not just a matter of coach, players, club and supporters. It's a matter of believing we can and we have to win, and honestly, I don't know whether we have already reached this point.

"There will be a point where [AC] Milan will be back playing in Europe, and they have won, I don't know, five, six, seven times.

"My favourites are the teams that have a history bigger than us – Real Madrid, Barcelona, these teams.

"I believe Juventus buying Cristiano [Ronaldo] wanted to show that this year they want to win. They reached the final twice, each time they get closer.

"Atletico Madrid will be playing at home. It's a team that did very well in the last few years. And then some other team will be in, and I hope we can be there too."

City are second in Group F through two games in the Champions League this season.