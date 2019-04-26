×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Guardiola waits on Fernandinho as De Bruyne remains out

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    26 Apr 2019, 19:40 IST
Fernandinho - cropped
Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho

Pep Guardiola confirmed Fernandinho is nursing a knee injury but did rule the influential holding midfielder out of Manchester City's Premier League clash against Burnley. 

Brazil international Fernandinho was due to undergo a scan on Thursday after limping out of the 2-0 derby win over Manchester United in midweek, which lifted Guardiola's men back to the top of the table – a point ahead of title rivals Liverpool with three games to play. 

City have not released the results of the injury assessment and will instead give the 33-year-old time to prove his fitness before the trip to Turf Moor on Sunday. 

Fernandinho's possible inclusion in the travelling party would serve as a major boost to the champions, who will again be without Kevin De Bruyne due to a hamstring issue. 

"We will see tomorrow," Guardiola said of Fernandinho's availability at Friday's pre-match news conference. 

"He has a problem with his knee, but we will see tomorrow [whether he can play]. 

"[De Bruyne is] still not fit. He's getting better, his clinical feeling is better, but he's still not ready." 

There are no such fitness concerns over centre-back John Stones despite his absence from the squad that took a potentially huge step towards the title at Old Trafford. 

Advertisement

The England international - a starter against Tottenham just four days earlier - made way for captain Vincent Kompany, while Nicolas Otamendi was preferred among the substitutes. 

"It was a decision based on what I saw," Guardiola said. 

"Nico has been incredible in the last few months. I try to involve everybody but for certain games we need specific qualities in defence and that is why I went with Vinny and Nico. 

"Vinny is a little bit quicker and has the personality to play at Old Trafford. He has played in a lot of derbies. 

"It also depends on what I see in the training sessions - who is happy, who is down - but not for the quality of the players [is anyone being left out]." 

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Advertisement
Manchester City star De Bruyne out of derby as Guardiola urges caution
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne and City's midfield stars need help, says Guardiola
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne on Man City bench for crunch Liverpool clash
RELATED STORY
Fernandinho to have scan on knee injury
RELATED STORY
Which player would be the best replacement for Fernandinho at Manchester City?
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne faces late fitness test for Liverpool clash - Guardiola
RELATED STORY
De Bruyne suffers another injury in blow to Manchester City's title challenge
RELATED STORY
Man City star De Bruyne could be on the bench against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Guardiola backs Fernandinho for defensive role as Brazil recall looms
RELATED STORY
Guardiola suggests De Bruyne's season could be over after Spurs injury
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us