Gyan makes Ghana retirement U-turn after presidential request

Omnisport
NEWS
News
53   //    22 May 2019, 16:46 IST
AsamoahGyan - cropped
Asamoah Gyan in action for Ghana

Ghana's all-time leading scorer and most-capped player Asamoah Gyan has made a sensational U-turn on his international retirement following a request from the country's president.

Gyan announced on Monday he had withdrawn himself from consideration for Black Stars duty ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, which starts in Egypt next month, over a disagreement relating to his captaincy with coach James Kwesi Appiah.

However, the 33-year-old went back on his decision just two days later after holding talks with Ghana president Nana Akufo-Addo.

Ghana will face Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F when they look to claim their first AFCON title since 1982.

"A presidential request is one that cannot be disregarded," Gyan said in a statement.

"I have had the opportunity to speak with the father of the nation, the president of the Republic, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who, though respecting my wishes as spelt in my letter of May 20, has asked me to rescind my decision to retire permanently from the Black Stars.

"I have taken the request of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in good faith, and will make myself available for selection by coach Kwesi Appiah.

"My desire to help Ghana end the over-three-decade long wait to annex the AFCON trophy still burns strong, and I remain committed to serving this great nation and the people of Ghana."

