×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Harry Kane: Fine margins cost England

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    07 Jun 2019, 04:00 IST
Harry Kane
England striker Harry Kane during the Nations League semi-final

Harry Kane felt fine margins did not go England's way as they lost 3-1 to Netherlands in the semi-finals of the Nations League.

John Stones and Ross Barkley made costly errors as two extra-time goals earned Ronald Koeman's men a place in Sunday's final against Portugal.

England had led through Marcus Rashford's first-half penalty only for Matthijs de Ligt to head home an equaliser.

The Three Lions thought they had scored a late winner through Jesse Lingard only for VAR to rule the strike out for offside and England unravelled in the additional time, with Kyle Walker's own goal and a Quincy Promes effort doing the damage.

"We came out a bit slow in the second half but we managed to step it up again, moved it better and scored a goal we thought was the winner," Kane told Sky Sports.

"But there are fine margins in big games like this and it didn't go our way. Mistakes were made but we learn as a team, take it on the chin and that's the way we want to play.

England also fell at the semi-final stage at the World Cup last year, losing to Croatia in extra time, and Kane accepted England did not cope well enough with Netherlands' pressure.

"We made some sloppy mistakes in giving the ball away too easily, they got pressure on us quite high but we have to deal with that," Kane added.

Advertisement

"When you come up against good teams, like Croatia at the World Cup, this is what they do and you have to get used to that.

"Holland are a fantastic team, as were Croatia, and fine margins have decided it again, whether it's offside or goals from set-pieces.

"It is what it is, we're disappointed but we have to learn from it."

Advertisement
Harry Kane trains ahead of England's UEFA Nations League semi-final
RELATED STORY
Champions League final: Should Harry Kane start for Tottenham?
RELATED STORY
Tottenham: Can Spurs really thrive without Harry Kane?
RELATED STORY
Tottenham: Harry Kane considering his future at Spurs?
RELATED STORY
'Beast' Harry Kane was Dortmund's undoing - Burki
RELATED STORY
Why Harry Kane is one of the world's best strikers, irrespective of what the doubters say
RELATED STORY
England include Kane but Trippier and Winks omitted from Nations League squad
RELATED STORY
Kane and Delph best of friends despite Champions League clash
RELATED STORY
Sterling captain on 50th England appearance, Kane benched
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Tottenham are not the Harry Kane team!
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow NOR ROM 12:15 AM Norway vs Romania
Tomorrow AUS SLO 12:15 AM Austria vs Slovenia
Tomorrow NOR POL 12:15 AM North Macedonia vs Poland
Tomorrow LAT ISR 12:15 AM Latvia vs Israel
Tomorrow FAR SPA 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Spain
Tomorrow SWE MAL 12:15 AM Sweden vs Malta
Tomorrow ICE ALB 06:30 PM Iceland vs Albania
Tomorrow CRO WAL 06:30 PM Croatia vs Wales
Tomorrow AZE HUN 09:30 PM Azerbaijan vs Hungary
International Friendlies 2019
FT BRA QAT
2 - 0
 Brazil vs Qatar
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us