×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Hazard: Chelsea have won trophies, Spurs haven't

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    05 Apr 2019, 01:34 IST
Eden Hazard
Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard has teased Tottenham over their lack of silverware as Chelsea hunt Mauricio Pochettino's side in the race for Champions League qualification.

Spurs opened their new home, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with a 2-0 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday, ending a run of four defeats and a draw from their preceding five Premier League games.

Third place is still occupied by Spurs despite their slide but Arsenal and Chelsea are only a point behind, with Manchester United two further back after losing 2-1 at Wolves this week.

With six games to go - Arsenal have an extra match to play - all four clubs are also still involved in European competition as the run-in gathers pace.

And Hazard, a two-time Premier League champion with Chelsea, took the opportunity to fire a barb at Tottenham over failing to convert their undoubted development into trophies.

"I think Tottenham, for two or three years, have been one of the best teams in England," said Hazard, who has also won the Europa League, FA Cup and EFL Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge. 

"That is for sure. I don't like that, to be fair – we are Chelsea, and it is a big derby against them – but we have to accept it.

"For the Premier League it is good: a new stadium, they have top players.

"But, in the end, you know at Chelsea we have won a lot of trophies, and they have not. So I hope this continues."

Advertisement

Chelsea's form has been patchy with the future of Maurizio Sarri in doubt, but Wednesday's 3-0 home defeat of Brighton and Hove Albion made it back-to-back Premier League wins for the Blues.

After Monday's game against West Ham at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea face trips to Liverpool and United in their next two away league fixtures, but Hazard is happy to be chasing a top-four finish.

"People are not talking about Chelsea for the top four and I like that," said the Belgium forward.

"We are quiet, in fifth or sixth, and then we can just be ready for the next game. We want to go game after game.

"We have hard matches coming up against Liverpool and Manchester United, but Chelsea is a top club.

"We like this challenge so we will go to these teams and try to win because, at the end, we want top four."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
5 players who can replace Hazard at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Hazard reminds me of Gianfranco Zola - Didier Drogba
RELATED STORY
Sarri still unsure over Hazard future
RELATED STORY
4 players who can replace Eden Hazard at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Should Eden Hazard stay at Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Hazard, Hudson-Odoi and Kante on the bench for Chelsea
RELATED STORY
What does the future have in store for Chelsea?
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-10: What does Pulisic's transfer to Chelsea entail for Hazard and Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Chelsea stars will keep Hudson-Odoi humble - Hazard
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
13 Apr LEI NEW 12:30 AM Leicester City vs Newcastle
13 Apr TOT HUD 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town
13 Apr BRI AFC 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Apr BUR CAR 07:30 PM Burnley vs Cardiff City
13 Apr FUL EVE 07:30 PM Fulham vs Everton
13 Apr SOU WOL 07:30 PM Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
13 Apr MAN WES 10:00 PM Manchester United vs West Ham
14 Apr CRY MAN 06:35 PM Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
14 Apr LIV CHE 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Chelsea
16 Apr WAT ARS 12:30 AM Watford vs Arsenal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us