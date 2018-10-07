×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Hazard leads Chelsea to 3-0 win at Southampton

Associated Press
NEWS
News
53   //    07 Oct 2018, 20:57 IST
AP Image

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard kept up his red-hot form with one goal and an assist to inspire Chelsea to a convincing 3-0 victory against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday.

Unbeaten Chelsea, playing in an unfamiliar pale blue kit with orange socks, made a bright start at St. Mary's and was unfortunate not to be awarded a penalty when Wesley Hoedt fouled Olivier Giroud.

Southampton could have taken the lead against the run of play, but Danny Ings blazed the ball wildly over after good work down the left by former Chelsea defender Ryan Bertrand.

Chelsea went ahead on the half-hour when Ross Barkley, who was recalled to the England squad midweek, did well to win possession in midfield and set up the unmarked Hazard to fire the ball past Alex McCarthy for his seventh league goal of the season.

Barkley then added the second goal, his first for the club, from tap-in range after Giroud produced an acrobatic cross-shot following a free kick by Willian.

Southampton tried to stage a late rally and visiting goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had to pull off two finger-tip saves to deny Ings and Nathan Redmond.

Chelsea had the final word, though, as the irrepressible Hazard sent Alvaro Morata clean through and the substitute chipped the ball over McCarthy.

Associated Press
NEWS
Southampton vs Chelsea  (3-0): Four talking points
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Eden Hazard needs to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Southampton v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue...
RELATED STORY
Premier league 2018-19: Southampton Vs Chelsea match...
RELATED STORY
Maurizio Sarri reveals how he motivates Hazard to score...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool's League Cup defeat to Chelsea...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Chelsea's predicted XI and...
RELATED STORY
3 strong reasons why Eden Hazard is better than Neymar
RELATED STORY
Chelsea look set for another title run, but Eden Hazard...
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Eden Hazard scores amazing...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us