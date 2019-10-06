Hazard wants more after first Real Madrid goal

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard was relieved to finally score his first Real Madrid goal in Saturday's 4-2 LaLiga win over Granada.

Hazard netted his first goal since arriving at Madrid for a reported €100million from Chelsea in June and also provided an assist as Zinedine Zidane's men pulled four points clear at the top.

The Belgium international was pleased to get on the scoresheet and the attacker hopes it is the first of many for the LaLiga giants.

"I am pleased with the win, when you play you want to score, but the crucial thing was getting the win. We are still top of the league, that was our aim," Hazard told Real Madrid TV.

"It's always difficult to get that first goal but once you get it, you have greater confidence to shoot and I hope to score lots of goals for this great club. It was important for me to score.

"It was a really hard-fought win because Granada played really well, they're a strong side and that's why they're second in LaLiga, but we gave our all throughout the 90 minutes and won the game.

"There's always room for improvement but that's three important points."

Karim Benzema, Luka Modric and James Rodriguez also scored for Madrid, who were pegged back from 3-0 up to 3-2 before closing out their victory.

Madrid full-back Dani Carvajal said his side needed to close out matches better after the scare.

"We have to correct this way of closing out matches at home. If we continue like this and don't fix it then points will end up being dropped next time," he said, via Marca.

"It also happened against Levante and it has happened again. The feeling of winning 3-0 and then suffering isn't a sign of reliability.

"We have to be more convincing, but we go into the break as leaders and we know the path to follow."