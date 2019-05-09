He went mental – Trippier applauds Kane for half-time scolding

Harry Kane played a major part in Tottenham's stunning Champions League turnaround against Ajax despite being injured, as Kieran Tripper revealed the striker went "mental" with Spurs 2-0 down at half-time on Wednesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's team went on to seal an incredible 3-2 win thanks to Lucas Moura's second-half hat-trick, which he completed in the 96th minute, progressing to a final against Liverpool on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate draw.

Kane was unable to feature due to an ankle injury sustained in April, but that did not stop him making his presence known in Amsterdam.

Television cameras showed him sat just behind the dugout during the match and at the interval he went into the changing room to deliver some choice words.

Trippier thinks that was exactly what Spurs needed.

"You see the Liverpool game, 4-0 against Barcelona. We didn't think it was over," Trippier told reporters.

Ajax 1-0 Spurs (5mins)

Ajax 2-0 Spurs (35mins)

Ajax 2-1 Spurs (55mins)

Ajax 2-2 Spurs (59mins)

Ajax 2-3 Spurs (90+6mins) #UCL #COYS pic.twitter.com/enTHmYqDde — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 9, 2019

"When you get somebody like Harry Kane coming in at half-time going mental, it's what you need, and he certainly did that.

"He came in and he wasn't happy, and this is what you need. Somebody like Harry, his presence, travelling with us in the first place, it just shows what character he is, and the leader he is.

"We all saw that at half-time, and we all knew that we just needed to get one goal and we knew that they might get a little nervy. I thought the team took control in the second half.

"It's everybody's dream to play in the Champions League, from watching it when I was so young and to be involved in the Champions League in the first place.

"But to get to a final is an unbelievable feeling for myself and the team. Obviously, what we've been through as a team this season, injuries, moving stadiums and stuff, it's been difficult.

"But the squad that we have got, and the chemistry, we all do everything for each other, run for each other, and we showed that [on Wednesday]."